Kunnamkulam police arrested 23-year-old Daniel Pradeep after seizing thirty-six grams of MDMA from him. Acting on a tip-off, officers captured the local resident following a brief struggle while he attempted to flee.

Kunnamkulam police arrested 23-year-old Daniel Pradeep after seizing thirty-six grams of MDMA from him. Acting on a tip-off, officers captured the local resident following a brief struggle while he attempted to flee.

Kunnamkulam police arrested 23-year-old Daniel Pradeep after seizing thirty-six grams of MDMA from him. Acting on a tip-off, officers captured the local resident following a brief struggle while he attempted to flee.

Thrissur: In a drug bust in Kunnamkulam, a 23-year-old man from Porkalengad was arrested with 36 grams of MDMA. The accused has been identified as Daniel Pradeep, 23, of Srambikkal House, Porkalengad. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested him on a road near his residence.

When he spotted the police, the accused allegedly tried to flee but was apprehended after a struggle.

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Police seized 36 grams of MDMA from his possession. According to the police, the accused used to purchase MDMA from Bengaluru and sell it in Kunnamkulam.

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