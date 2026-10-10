Wayanad: There is a growing demand for immediate action to initiate the distribution of clean drinking water from the Banasura Sagar Dam. While most of the work for the comprehensive drinking water project, designed to supply clean water to five panchayats, has been completed, water distribution has not yet commenced.

The urgency stems from the fact that, due to insufficient rainfall this year, wells and other water sources have begun to dry up much earlier than usual, prompting intensified calls for water from the dam.

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Despite a well and pump house at the dam, along with a water reservoir and purification plant at Kappanikkunnu in Thariyode, having been ready for years, the water distribution has yet to begin.

Once fully implemented, the project is expected to significantly alleviate the clean water shortage in the panchayats of Thariyode, Padinjarathara, Pozhuthana, Vengappally, and Kottathara. However, the critical work of laying pipes for water distribution has not progressed. Currently, pipes have been laid to transport water from the dam to the plant in Kappanikkunnu, and a trial run was also successfully conducted. Yet, with no further progress on subsequent works, the project appears to have come to a standstill.

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Even an initial announcement that water distribution would begin in the Thariyode and Padinjarathara panchayats has failed to materialize. Authorities attribute the project's halt to contractors being on strike. There is an urgent appeal for steps to be taken to start water distribution before the summer heat truly intensifies.