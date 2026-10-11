Palakkad: Though the clean water shortage in Thirunellayi, Manalanchery, Palayam, Othungode, Vennakara, and Kallikkad regions has been addressed, residents are receiving muddy water. This has plunged households into severe hardship. The water also emits a foul smell. Locals are forced to purchase water from outside for cooking.

The plight has persisted for over a week. Following complaints, the Water Authority inspected the site, but they have yet to determine the cause of the muddy water supply. Water is being sourced from the Moothamthara tank. However, there are no issues with the water distributed from the same tank to other areas. The main distribution pipeline from the Moothamthara tank was recently extended to Vennakara.

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Authorities are investigating if this connection is the root cause. There are no indications of a pipe burst anywhere. Notably, this particular pipeline had remained disconnected for a long time. The region had been grappling with acute clean water scarcity, and remedial measures were only initiated after the complaint reached the ministerial level. Now, adding to these challenges, is the issue of muddy water and its foul smell. Municipal Councillor A Chembakam urged the Water Authority to take immediate action to ensure the availability of clean drinking water.