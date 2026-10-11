The Kerala Assembly is set to take up alleged irregularities in the electoral process when its session begins on Monday, with a resolution seeking greater transparency in the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and rectification of alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The issue comes amid protests in Delhi and other parts of the country demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and leaders of anti-BJP parties from Kerala have joined the ongoing protests, and the controversy is expected to feature prominently in the Assembly.

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According to the agenda circulated ahead of the session, Satheesan will move a resolution highlighting the need for transparency in the ECI's functioning and seeking corrective measures over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in the Connaught Place area, New Delhi, on Sunday. Photo: PTI. Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in the Connaught Place area, New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Photo: PTI. Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in the Connaught Place area, New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Photo: PTI. Demonstrators shout slogans from inside a police vehicle after being detained during a protest demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, in New Delhi, Saturday. Photo: PTI. Police personnel detain a woman activist during a demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: PTI. Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies in the Connaught Place area, amid continued calls for demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Photo: PTI. Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Police detain a protester during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi. Photo: Reuters Security personnel detain protesters during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, near the protest site in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters CPM leader Brinda Karat was detained by the Delhi Police during the protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama CPM leader P K Sreemathy was detained by the Delhi Police during the protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama A demonstrator shouts slogans from inside a police bus after being detained during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. Photo: PTI. Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Security personnel stand guard at Ashoka Road following continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI.

The resolution is likely to trigger a political debate, with the ruling UDF and the opposition Left expected to press for greater accountability in the electoral process.

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Another resolution listed in Monday's agenda will be moved by Higher Education Minister Roji M John, urging the Centre to take steps to return the Kerala Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025, which is currently under the consideration of the President.

The state government has found certain provisions of the Bill restrictive and inconsistent with its policies. It intends to withdraw or revise the legislation and introduce a more flexible framework for establishing private universities.

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The session, scheduled to conclude on October 29, is also expected to take up four Bills.

Among the Bills listed for consideration are the Kerala Court Fees and Suits Valuation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Kerala Amendment) Bill, 2026. A Bill seeking to provide a legal guarantee for the care and protection of senior citizens is also expected to be introduced during the session.