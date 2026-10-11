Kerala Assembly to take up SIR irregularities, ECI transparency on Monday
Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 11 , 2026 10:35 PM IST
2 minute Read
The Kerala Assembly session starting Monday will debate electoral irregularities and urge greater transparency from the Election Commission. Lawmakers will also discuss a Bill regarding private universities alongside four other legislative proposals.
The Kerala Assembly session starting Monday will debate electoral irregularities and urge greater transparency from the Election Commission. Lawmakers will also discuss a Bill regarding private universities alongside four other legislative proposals.
The Kerala Assembly session starting Monday will debate electoral irregularities and urge greater transparency from the Election Commission. Lawmakers will also discuss a Bill regarding private universities alongside four other legislative proposals.
The Kerala Assembly is set to take up alleged irregularities in the electoral process when its session begins on Monday, with a resolution seeking greater transparency in the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and rectification of alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The issue comes amid protests in Delhi and other parts of the country demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and leaders of anti-BJP parties from Kerala have joined the ongoing protests, and the controversy is expected to feature prominently in the Assembly.
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According to the agenda circulated ahead of the session, Satheesan will move a resolution highlighting the need for transparency in the ECI's functioning and seeking corrective measures over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.
The resolution is likely to trigger a political debate, with the ruling UDF and the opposition Left expected to press for greater accountability in the electoral process.
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Another resolution listed in Monday's agenda will be moved by Higher Education Minister Roji M John, urging the Centre to take steps to return the Kerala Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025, which is currently under the consideration of the President.
The state government has found certain provisions of the Bill restrictive and inconsistent with its policies. It intends to withdraw or revise the legislation and introduce a more flexible framework for establishing private universities.
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The session, scheduled to conclude on October 29, is also expected to take up four Bills.
Among the Bills listed for consideration are the Kerala Court Fees and Suits Valuation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Kerala Amendment) Bill, 2026. A Bill seeking to provide a legal guarantee for the care and protection of senior citizens is also expected to be introduced during the session.