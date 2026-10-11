Malayala Manorama is offering young children in the UAE a cherished opportunity to step into the world of knowledge through its annual Vidyarambham ceremony in Dubai. The grand event will take place on the auspicious day of Vijayadashami, October 21, at UW Mall near the BurJuman Centre in Bur Dubai. Parents looking to introduce their toddlers to the world of letters can now register for the ceremony completely free of charge.

Eminent personalities to guide young minds

This year's event will feature distinguished dignitaries who will initiate the children into writing their first letters. The esteemed gurus guiding the young learners include Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare; Dr E Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai; and Commander Abhilash Tomy, the celebrated Indian Navy veteran and solo circumnavigator.

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Registration details and commemorative certificates

Each participating child will receive a personalised certificate featuring a photograph capturing the special moment alongside their parents and gurus. Admission and registration for the event are entirely free. Parents can secure a slot for their children by calling 043748920 or 0505784024.