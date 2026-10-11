Mararikulam: Residents of Mararikulam Chethi are left awestruck by a papaya that bears a striking resemblance to a swan. This unique fruit ripened on a papaya tree at Nelson's house in Chethi Koyilparambil, located in the 20th Ward of Mararikulam North Panchayat.

Initially, it had gone unnoticed, hidden among the dense leaves of the tree. It was only yesterday, when Nelson reached for the half-ripe fruit, that he discovered its distinctive swan-like form. This local variety of papaya weighs over one kilogram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, many people are flocking to Nelson's residence to catch a glimpse of this fascinating "swan papaya.