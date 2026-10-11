Thiruvalla: Visitors can feast their eyes on a diverse range of pets and birds, and even drape non-venomous snakes around their necks.

The 'Animal Kingdom', Kerala's largest exotic pet show, which recently opened at the Thiruvalla Municipal Ground, is already drawing large crowds. The vibrant birds flitting through the artificial forest at the exhibition venue are captivating everyone.

Giant tortoises and rabbits are also among the impressive array of animals on display.

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Visitors can pose for photos with macaws, iguanas, and even pythons, reminiscent of the Amazon rainforest. In addition to a Robotic Zoo, Family Games, a Play Zone, and a Garden Nursery, there are also over a hundred consumer stalls from across Kerala and beyond, offering shopping at significantly discounted prices.

The fair also features a wide array of products, including various types of pickles, authentic Kolhapuri sandals, furniture, and stationery items.

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A Malabar Food Court, serving a diverse range of culinary treats, is also available within the exhibition grounds. JN Lightings, headquartered in Othara, is the principal sponsor of the expo, with Thiruvalla-based Thazhayil Finance and Thiruvalla Chaithanya Eye Hospital acting as co-sponsors. The pet show will conclude on the 25th. Admission is open from 3 pm to 9 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 9 pm on weekends and public holidays.