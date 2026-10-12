Alappuzha: Residents of Alappuzha are grappling with severe distress as the clean water shortage, which has persisted for two weeks, remains unresolved. The crisis is attributed to frequent pipe bursts linked to bypass construction and disruptions in water supply from the Karumadi plant.

The water scarcity is particularly severe in wards like Iravukad, Sanathanapuram, Aalissery, Kaithavana, Gurumandiram, Thirumala, M O Ward, Valiyankulam, and Mullathuvazappu, as well as their adjoining areas. The situation is no different in regions such as Kommady and Aarattuveli.

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There are complaints that even when pipe faults are repaired, it often takes a long time to fully restore the water supply. While water is currently pumped in the mornings and evenings, residents are demanding that pumping hours be extended on Sundays, citing higher usage on holidays.

Meanwhile, Water Authority officials stated that they try their best to restore water supply as quickly as possible in areas where pipes burst. Iravukad Ward Councillor L Maya Rajendran called for a thorough inspection to identify all faulty pipeline sections and implement a permanent solution.