Hafeez Ummar, a Class 12 student at Gulf Asian English School in Sharjah, has clinched first place in the under-19 boys long jump at the CBSE UAE Athletics Meet. His impressive performance on the regional stage has earned him a qualification spot for the national championship in India.

Representing the UAE on the national stage

The talented young athlete will represent the UAE at the upcoming CBSE National Athletics Meet, which is scheduled to take place in Patiala, Punjab, from 15 to 20 October. Having outshone competitors across schools in the emirates, Hafeez is now preparing to test his skills against top student-athletes from across India and the Gulf region.

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Roots in Kerala

Hailing from Kattumunda in the Malappuram district of Kerala, Hafeez is the son of Ummerkoya and Saleena. He receives strong support from his family, including his siblings Dr Reema Ummar, Yaseen Ummar, and Rizwan Ummar, as he balances his final year of school with high-level track and field commitments.