Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed the new Governor of Kerala as part of a major reshuffle effected by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

The appointment comes as Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been named the new Governor of Tamil Nadu, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

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Dushyant Gautam has been appointed the Governor of Sikkim, while senior BJP leader from Jharkhand Braj Mohan Ram will take over as the Governor of Odisha.

Sudha Yadav has been named the Governor of Karnataka, and Dhal Singh Bisen will be the new Governor of Uttarakhand, the communique said.

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The appointments will take effect from the dates the appointees assume charge of their respective offices, it added.