The extended suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has triggered widespread travel disruption, hitting flight routes to India—particularly Kerala—exceptionally hard. The mass grounding of flights follows intensified security protocols and comprehensive safety checks initiated after a recent Houthi attack targeting the facility.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that flight operations will remain on hold until full security and operational integrity are guaranteed. Multi-agency security teams are currently evaluating the airport's critical infrastructure and safety mechanisms to ensure safe operations before resuming services.

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Severe impact on Kerala sector

The sudden shutdown has delivered a severe blow to the Kerala–Riyadh sector, with at least seven daily flights connecting Riyadh to four major airports across Kerala coming to a complete halt. Services to various other Indian destinations have also been disrupted. Thousands of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and holidaymakers remain stranded, leaving both passengers and airlines grappling with heavy financial losses and operational uncertainty.

Advisory: Verify flight status online

Due to the rapidly evolving situation, full lists of cancelled flights are subject to constant updates. Passengers are strongly advised not to travel to the airport without prior confirmation. Travellers should check the official websites or mobile applications of their respective airlines for real-time status updates. Official notices issued by GACA and airport helpline channels can also be consulted for the latest schedule changes.