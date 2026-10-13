Seethathode: Rainfall in the catchment areas of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project has significantly decreased. The water level has dropped to 61%. Although the Northeast monsoon (Thulam) did not bring substantial rainfall, authorities are concerned that power generation could face a severe crisis by January.

Rainfall has been extremely sparse for the past week. Even with isolated light showers, there has been no significant increase in water levels. Most streams have dried up once again. A mere 2.616 million cubic meters of water has flowed into the reservoirs in total. The water level in the Pampa dam, with a full capacity of 986.332 meters, stands at 970.75 meters, while the Kakki-Anathode dam, with a full capacity of 981.450 meters, is at 970.425 meters.

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Due to the water scarcity, power generation in the project is largely restricted to peak load hours. During daytime hours, only one or two generators operate at very low loads. Consequently, the water level in the Moozhiyar dam remains low. Similarly, in the Kakakad project, which operates using water discharged from the Sabarigiri project, generators are run at significantly reduced loads during the day.

On most days, only one generator is operational during daylight hours. Power generation is also low in the Allunkal EDCL and Karikkayam Ayyappa Hydro Electric projects, both located along the Kakkaad river and dependent on water from the Kakakad project.