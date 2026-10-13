Thrissur: Months after a tragic home birth led to the death of an infant and subsequently the mother, authorities in Thrissur exhumed the newborn’s body from the Edakkazhiyur Juma Masjid burial ground in Chavakkad and conducted a post-mortem examination on Monday. The move is part of an investigation into alleged medical negligence and unauthorised medical practices, including acupuncture, allegedly carried out by the child’s father and his associates.

The infant, born to Muhasina and Ibrahim at their residence in Edakkazhiyur on January 6, 2026, died four days later, on January 10. Over the past five years, three of the couple’s children have reportedly died without receiving proper medical treatment. Among them was a three-year-old daughter who died the previous year, due to a heart condition.

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According to a complaint filed by clinical pharmacist and activist Hamzath Mohammed, a native of Ponnani at the Chavakkad police station, the delivery took place at home during the eighth month of pregnancy without antenatal care. The complainant alleged that neither the mother nor the newborn received appropriate medical care following the delivery, including postnatal care and vaccination.

Despite Muhasina’s poor health, she reportedly attended a wedding with the newborn a day after the delivery. The baby displayed symptoms of jaundice, according to the complaint. Hamzath alleged that the infant was subsequently brought dead to a private hospital in Chavakkad, but the facility failed to inform the police, resulting in a hurried burial without informing close relatives.

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Muhasina died at Thrissur Medical College Hospital on March 19 at 12.30 pm, following a severe postpartum infection and multiple organ failure. She had initially been admitted to a private hospital on March 15 before being shifted to the medical college hospital for advanced treatment. "Her condition had deteriorated so significantly that when she was brought to the hospital, a foul smell was emanating from her wounds and she was in an extremely weak state," Hamzath told Onmanorama.

Muhasina’s death brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the couple’s other children. Her relatives alleged that she had been subjected to prolonged domestic abuse by her husband and that he had failed to seek timely medical assistance during her pregnancy.

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"Ibrahim did not take her to a hospital despite her being due for delivery and instead conducted the procedure at home. The newborn died four days later due to a lack of proper medical care," relatives said. Acupuncture-related equipment was earlier recovered from the house, which reportedly had arrangements resembling a clinic, raising concerns over possible unauthorised medical practices. "When questioned, Hamzath had previously admitted to using a blade to cut the umbilical cord after the child's birth," Hamzath said.

The Chavakkad police then registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and later added Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Ibrahim, who worked as a local healer, was arrested on March 21 and remanded to Chavakkad Sub Jail. He subsequently secured bail from the Kerala High Court on June 16, police said.

Two others, Ruvida Faisal (45) and Junaid (36), have also been named as accused in the case. The allegations against them include practising medicine without authorisation and neglecting the medical needs of the couple’s children.

"I first came across the matter on social media. I have consistently campaigned against illegal medical practitioners who use acupuncture as a mode of treatment. Similar cases have been reported in Malappuram as well," he said. "When I first approached the police, Muhasina was still alive. I learnt that several complaints had been pending regarding the deaths of the couple’s previous children, but no action had been taken. I subsequently filed a petition in court seeking permission to exhume the child’s body to determine the cause of death and raise public awareness about the seriousness of the issue. Unfortunately, the mother passed away, and it was only after several months that the exhumation order was issued," Hamzath said.

The exhumation order was issued by the Thrissur Sub-Divisional Magistrate following reports submitted by the Chavakkad police, the Tahsildar and the Guruvayur Assistant Commissioner of Police. The Chavakkad police said the post-mortem examination was completed at 10.30 am on Monday and that they were awaiting the formal report before deciding on further action. "There is grave negligence on the part of Ibrahim," Chavakkad SHO told Onmanorama.

Hamzath said the case highlighted the wider risks posed by unauthorised medical practices in the region. "This points to a larger pattern of illegal acupuncture practices by unlicensed local practitioners. The other accused in the case has yet again started a clinic, attracting patients who may not have the medical knowledge to recognise the risks involved. If it is not shut down, more cases like this could happen," he said.