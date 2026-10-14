New Delhi: Athira Vijayan, a Malayali law student and NSUI activist from Pullaloor in Kozhikode, was allegedly assaulted by Delhi police after being detained during a flash protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Connaught Place on Tuesday.

Beaten in a police van and again at the police station, she suffered injuries across her body and is now being treated at Delhi’s Hardinge Hospital. Recounting the assault, Athira said, “Another girl from Rajasthan and I were the only women in the police van.

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When we asked why there were no women police personnel on board, the van was stopped in front of the Connaught Place police station. Three women police personnel got into the van and dragged us out, asking, ‘Who asked for women police personnel here? Is that what you wanted?’ before attacking us.

“My head hit the road when they dragged me out. I was dragged along the ground all the way to the police station, tearing my clothes. Two women police personnel took me alone to the area beneath the basement staircase and slapped me on both cheeks. I lost hearing in my right ear, and my lip split and began bleeding.

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“When I tried to alert someone that I had been confined in the basement, they tightened a shawl around my neck and choked me before snatching my phone. It was only after two and a half hours that NSUI leaders arrived and took me to hospital.” Delhi police visited the hospital and recorded Athira’s statement, but no case has been registered.