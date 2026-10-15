Kozhikode: Clashes broke out at several campuses in Kozhikode district during and after the college union election results on Thursday, with police resorting to a lathicharge in Perambra, even as the KSU, MSF and SFI each claimed significant gains in the polls held in colleges affiliated with the University of Calicut.

At Devagiri College of Arts and Science, KSU and MSF workers clashed after the KSU won a majority of seats. The two organisations had contested separately at the college. In Perambra, police resorted to a lathicharge after clashes erupted between UDSF and SFI workers. The violence followed SFI victories at CKGM Government College and UDSF victories at Silver Arts and Science College, Perambra.

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Tensions were also reported at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda. Alleging that SFI workers had attacked the campus, MSF activists staged a protest march at night from the Kozhikode City Indian Union Muslim League office premises.

Meanwhile, the three major student organisations claimed impressive performances in the elections, with each citing victories at several colleges across the district.

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KSU leaders said their alliance had made significant gains by breaking SFI strongholds, including government colleges at Balussery, Kunnamangalam and Nadapuram. According to a statement issued by the organisation, KSU retained control of Devagiri College and wrested Malabar Christian College from its rivals.

The KSU-led alliance also claimed victories at several campuses where the United Democratic Students' Front (UDSF), comprising KSU and MSF, contested as a coalition.

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These included PK College, Mathara; MES College, Kalanthode; Sunni Arabic College, Chendamangallur; Koyilandy Arts and Science College; AV Abdurahiman Haji Arts and Science College; Silver College and Dignity College in Perambra; Mokas College, Cheruvatta; KMO Arts and Science College; Golden Hills College; and MAMO College, Manassery. KSU leaders also said the party had opened its account at several other campuses.

MSF leaders, meanwhile, claimed a wave in their favour across Kozhikode campuses. They said the organisation had won at Farook College, National College, Puliyavu; Hi-Tech College, Nadapuram; MES College, Villyappally; Elahiya College, Koyilandy; Ideal College, Kuttiady; Misbahul Huda College; SMI College, Kunjippally; MET College, Nadapuram; MHES College, Cherundathur; Malabar College, Moodadi; RUA College, Kozhikode; Darul Huda College; and Gokulam College, Balussery.

SFI leaders also claimed a major victory, stating that the organisation had won 30 of the 48 colleges in the district where elections were held on an organisational basis. They said it had secured all seats at 14 colleges.

SFI further claimed that it had regained Zamorin's Guruvayurappan College from KSU and the IHRD College, Thamarassery, from the UDSF alliance.