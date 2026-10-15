Ambalavayal: Construction of a modern helipad, funded by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), has begun. The helipad is being built on land belonging to the Agricultural University, located on Police Station Road, just 200 metres from the town centre. The project includes an associated access road, and the helipad is designed to accommodate large helicopters, including those used by the Indian Navy.

The helipad is being developed to ensure the region is not cut off during disasters, to facilitate rescue operations, and to allow access for VIPs and essential personnel in critical situations.

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This is one of five such helipads being constructed across the district. Besides Ambalavayal, two helipads are planned for Bathery, and one each for Muneeswarankunnu in Thalapuzha and the vicinity of the Banasura Sagar Dam. The helipad in Bathery is currently nearing completion. The construction project includes a helipad measuring 30 metres in width and 30 metres in length, along with an associated access road.

Both the District Administration and the Ambalavayal Panchayat are actively involved in the implementation of this project.

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Ambalavayal Panchayat President N.C. Krishna Kumar said the aim was to complete the work by mid-November.