​Kalpetta: The Excise Department seized 323 grams of hashish oil and 1.362 grams of methamphetamine from the house of Aikkaran Subair A K, 36, a native of Narippara in Panthippoyil, during a raid in the early hours of Friday.

According to an Excise press release, the seized drugs were worth around ₹30 lakh in the local market. The hashish oil was stored in 190 plastic bottles and was allegedly kept ready for distribution to customers. The raid was conducted following a tip-off received by Excise Circle Inspector T Sherafudheen, who said there were reports of hashish oil being supplied to customers at various resorts and exclusive establishments in the district.

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Although the raid was conducted discreetly in the early hours of the day, Subair was not present at the house and managed to evade arrest. The Excise team seized the drugs, which were stored on a shelf.

The Excise Department suspects that Subair was operating as a wholesale dealer in narcotic substances, including hashish oil. Search operations have been intensified to nab him. Excise officials are also investigating the source of the seized drugs and the suspected supply network. Teams have been deployed at various locations across the state as part of the investigation, officials said.

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Sherafudheen led the raid, along with Excise Inspector Senfeer Muhammed and Civil Excise Officers Sasikumar P N, Arun P D, Rasheed, and K Muneera, among others.