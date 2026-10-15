Alappuzha: Kaichoondi Junction is experiencing severe traffic congestion. The gridlock began last year, when vehicles were diverted in anticipation of the demolition of the District Court bridge and the commencement of construction of a new one.

KSRTC and private buses arriving from Vaikom, Thanneermukkom, Muhamma, and Mannancherry, which previously traveled directly from Kaichoondi Junction towards Alappuzha, are now being diverted. They turn right from Kaichoondi Junction and proceed to Alappuzha via Kommady and Mattancherry. Simultaneously, night-time KSRTC buses heading towards Vaikom, along with private buses operating round the clock, have also started taking a detour via Mattancherry Bridge, making a turn at Kaichoondi Junction.

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Consequently, the traffic congestion at the junction worsens considerably during peak times. This includes when vehicles make U-turns at Kaichoondi Junction, when additional traffic flows in from Alappuzha and Kommady, and particularly when movies conclude at the nearby theatre.

Another significant issue at the junction is insufficient lighting. Streetlights frequently remain unlit, and neither police signals nor speed control lights have been installed. Local traders have repeatedly lodged complaints with the police and other authorities regarding these issues, but no action has been taken.

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Diverting smaller vehicles via Indira Junction, Tiny Tots School, and Triveni Junction could offer a potential solution to the congestion, local traders feel.