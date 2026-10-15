Thiruvananthapuram: The auto-mutation system will come into effect in 264 villages in Kerala, where the digital land survey has been completed, from November 1. Under the new system, the pre-mutation sketch and change of 'thandaper' (land tax account number) will be completed before registration during land transactions.

The Land Revenue Commissioner has issued the necessary directives in this regard to all District Collectors and the National Informatics Centre, which provides technical support. During the initial phase, auto-mutation will be carried out only for transactions involving sale deeds that carry no conditions. These deals relate to the transfer of ownership of an entire plot of land from the seller to the buyer, without partitioning or subdivision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manual mutation, currently being carried out, will continue for subdivision, donation, partitions, and title deeds with conditions attached.

For auto-mutation, the digital pre-mutation sketch (DPMS) has to be prepared on the Revenue Department's Ente Bhoomi portal (Integrated Land Information and Management System - ILIMS) before registration. For this, the person purchasing the land has to submit an application on the portal with clear details.