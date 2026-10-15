The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday announced the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the country and the onset of the northeast monsoon.

The weather agency said northeast monsoon activity was prevailing over southern states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, as well as coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from Thursday until October 21, the IMD said. The agency has issued an orange alert in four districts and a yellow alert in 10 districts for Thursday.

An orange alert, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall ranging from 12 cm to 20 cm within 24 hours, has been issued for Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta. A yellow alert, warning of rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm within 24 hours, is in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places in Kerala and Lakshadweep on Thursday and Friday.