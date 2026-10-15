Paliyekkara leads toll earnings

Among all operational toll plazas in Kerala, the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur recorded the highest revenue by a substantial margin. Paliyekkara alone accounted for ₹102,48,89,390 (over ₹102 crore) of the total collection, representing nearly a quarter of the entire toll revenue gathered across the state.

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High traffic volumes drive revenue

The steep figures reflect both the steady rise in daily vehicular traffic and the expanding reliance on toll-funded national highway stretches in Kerala. While Paliyekkara continues to be the dominant revenue generator, substantial contributions from the remaining nine toll plazas underscore the financial scale of the state's toll system.