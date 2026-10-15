Kerala toll collection reaches ₹445 crore in seven months with Paliyekkara topping the list
As highway infrastructure continues to expand across Kerala, the cost of commuting on the state's upgraded road network has hit new highs.
As highway infrastructure continues to expand across Kerala, the cost of commuting on the state's upgraded road network has hit new highs.
As highway infrastructure continues to expand across Kerala, the cost of commuting on the state's upgraded road network has hit new highs.
As highway infrastructure continues to expand across Kerala, the cost of commuting on the state's upgraded road network has hit new highs. Between January and July 2026, a total of 10 toll plazas operating in Kerala generated a combined revenue of ₹4,45,78,30,049 (over ₹445 crore). Official figures reveal that more than 3.80 crore vehicles traversed these toll gates during the seven-month span.