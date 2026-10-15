With the North-East monsoon set to hit Kerala, weather officials have issued severe thunderstorm alerts across several districts. Southern Kerala is expected to experience intense downpours accompanied by frequent atmospheric discharges. Understanding how lightning forms, why certain regions face elevated risks, and how to protect yourself can mean the difference between life and death during these seasonal electrical storms.

What creates thunder and lightning?

Lightning begins when warm, moist air ascends rapidly into the atmosphere, forming towering storm clouds. Intense updrafts inside these clouds move water droplets and ice crystals past each other, creating electrostatic charges. Negative charges gather at the base of the cloud while positive charges build up on the earth below. When the electric potential difference overcomes atmospheric insulation, a massive spark connects cloud to ground within milliseconds.

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This electric discharge heats the surrounding air instantaneously to around 30,000°C, roughly five times hotter than the surface of the Sun. The rapid thermal expansion and immediate contraction of the air create explosive sound waves, which we hear as thunder. Because light travels far faster than sound, we always see the lightning flash before the thunder clap reaches our ears.

The main types of lightning strikes

Atmospheric scientists classify lightning into five distinct categories depending on its path and origin:

Cloud-to-ground lightning: This occurs when electrical charges discharge from the cloud base to the ground. It is the most hazardous form for humans, animals, and infrastructure. In rare instances, massive positive charges from the top of the cloud discharge straight to earth, producing exceptionally strong 'positive lightning'.

Cloud-to-air lightning: Electrical discharges pass from the cloud into surrounding open air without hitting the ground, posing no direct threat to people or buildings below.

Ground-to-cloud lightning: This discharge originates at the top of extremely tall structures, transmission towers, or mountain peaks and travels upward into the cloud layer.

Intra-cloud lightning: Accounting for nearly 80 per cent of all lightning strikes, this occurs within a single cloud between opposing charges. It does not hit the earth. Two common forms are sheet lightning, where the sky illuminates behind cloud cover, and heat lightning, which illuminates entire clouds during warm periods.

Inter-cloud lightning: This takes place between two separate clouds as opposite electrical charges neutralise across the atmosphere.

How lightning strikes humans and animals

Direct strikes are surprisingly rare. Instead, lightning harms living beings through five distinct pathways:

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Ground current: This is responsible for the vast majority of lightning injuries and fatalities. When lightning hits a tree or the soil, the electrical energy spreads outwards across the ground surface in all directions. Anyone standing nearby is instantly exposed to severe voltage gradients.