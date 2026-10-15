Thrissur: His time had come. Peter Maliyekkal (90) of Manakkodi passed away. He was the owner of Rajoshi Timehouse, one of Thrissur's earliest watch repair establishments. Peter was also responsible for the maintenance and winding of the large clocks in the Thrissur Taluk Office, Municipal Office, and SIB Office buildings. His health deteriorated after he suffered a fall at home a week ago. Until then, Peter had remained active even at 90. His life story was recently featured in the 'Sunday' edition of Manorama.

He held a Commercial Education Certificate in English Typewriting from The Indian Merchants' Chamber (Bombay). After working at C.L. Devassy Watch Repairing shop on Thrissur Municipal Road and O.K.G. Menon's Modern Time House in Chembottil Lane in 1957, Peter started his own watch repair establishment, Rajoshi, in 1960. It was located in the building opposite Ramadas Theatre and operated until 2019. Afterward, he continued to repair watches from his home in Manakkodi. The funeral was held. His late wife was Rosily. He is survived by his children: Raju (owner of New Seeko Times, Jaihind Market, Thrissur), Joshi (cook), and Julie (Anganwadi teacher at Pullu); daughters-in-law: Mercy and Rosemary; and his late son-in-law, Jose.