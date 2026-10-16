Aluva: The old Choornikkara Panchayat office building, situated along the national highway, is in a dangerous state. Panchayat President Nazeer Choornikkara stated that although ₹1.80 crore from the MLA fund has been allocated for the construction of a new building, the project has been stalled by legal proceedings after a tenant operating a shop in the old building approached the court. Currently, the Panchayat office functions from another building located behind the old structure.

Even passersby are concerned as chunks of concrete plaster and stones occasionally fall from the old building. An inspection by experts from Thrissur Government Engineering College had already confirmed the building's hazardous condition, a fact also corroborated by the District Collector, who is responsible for disaster management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, the former administrative council decided to demolish the old structure and construct a new one. MLA Anwar Sadath allocated ₹1.80 crore from the asset development fund. However, just as the tendering process was about to commence, the tenant operating a shop on the ground floor approached the court. This led to the immediate halt of all tender proceedings. Now, a decision on whether to demolish or retain the building can only be made in accordance with the court's judgment.

A warning sign has been erected at the entrance to apprise the public of the building's hazardous condition. The Kudumbashree CDS office, Employment Guarantee Scheme office, VEO office, and Senior Citizen office, which were previously located here, had already been relocated for the safety of their staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conference hall, Vice President's office, and the offices of the standing committee chairpersons have also been relocated. The Panchayat President confirmed that currently, only the shop belonging to the individual who initiated the legal action remains operational within the building.