Thrissur: Farmers across the highland villages of Kodasseri panchayat are in dire straits as Malabar giant squirrels continue to wreak havoc on coconut palms. The menace is most severe in Chaipankuzhi, Pilarmoozhi, and Vettikkuzhi.

The squirrel first began intruding into local plantations a few years ago; today, they relentlessly gnaw through both tender coconuts and mature crops. The aftermath is evident in grove after grove, where the base of every palm is littered with chewed, hollowed-out husks.

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Groves bordering the forest fringes yield virtually nothing. Farmers who once harvested well over a thousand coconuts at a time are now left empty-handed. Despite owning groves with plenty of palms, growers are forced to buy coconuts from the market even for their daily meals. Farmers also point out that warding off the pests is practically impossible, as the squirrels move effortlessly through the high treetop canopy.

The crisis comes at a particularly bitter time: highland palms can easily yield over 30 nuts per bunch, with market prices climbing to ₹35 a coconut. Yet, local farmers are struggling to harvest even enough for their own kitchens.

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To make matters worse, the government compensation offered is a cruel joke, the meager payout barely covers the cost and hassle of filing the application.