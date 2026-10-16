Haripad: The authorities’ persistent failure to stop buses from exiting through the entry gate at the Haripad KSRTC bus station continues to pose a severe safety hazard to motorists and pedestrians alike.

Just last Sunday evening, a 24-year-old motorcyclist, R. Anjith from Kumarapuram, lost his life after being struck by a KSRTC bus. The fatal collision occurred because the bus took the wrong way out, using the designated entrance lane to leave the terminal.

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Following the tragedy, BJP workers staged an agitation and gheraoed the Assistant Transport Officer (ATO). The protest was called off only after transport officials gave a firm assurance that immediate steps would be taken to prevent buses from exiting through the entrance. The local police had also directed the Station Master to strictly enforce one-way movement to avert further casualties.

However, these directions are being brazenly ignored. With no traffic marshals or enforcement mechanisms in place to curb wrong-way driving, numerous buses continued to violate the rules even on Thursday. Adding insult to injury, a bus driving out on the wrong side yesterday struck and knocked down the very caution board meant to guide incoming traffic.