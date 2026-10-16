Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic turn of events, a man who collapsed at his home and a neighbour who rushed to help him died on the same day in Thiruvananthapuram.

The two were Suresh (44), of Idarodil, Vandithanam, near Kovalam, and Aji (52), a native of Venganoor.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Thursday. Suresh collapsed in the bathroom of his house. When he failed to return after going to the bathroom in the evening, his wife went to check on him and found him lying unconscious. Aji, who had come to his wife's house in Vandithanam, near Suresh's home, rushed to help along with other local residents.

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As the main road was around 150 metres from the house, the neighbours carried Suresh towards an ambulance. However, Aji also collapsed while helping to carry him. Both men were rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

The funerals of both men were conducted. Poonkulam councillor Ratheesh said the exact cause of their deaths would be known only after the postmortem reports came.