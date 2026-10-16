Vithura: The hilly regions are home to many who suffer grievous injuries and pain from wild animal attacks. However, the Forest Department, according to the residents, is tasked with installing elephant trenches and electric fences, but often displays indifference.

For a long time now, animals ranging from wild elephants, wild buffaloes, wild boars, sambar deer, civet cats, wild dogs, bears, and monkeys to big cats, have posed a threat to the lives and property in tribal settlements.

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On Thursday and Wednesday too, wild elephants descended into several areas, causing crop damage in Manithooki and Memala. Elephant attacks are common in the Thalathuthakavu and Mottamoodu regions. In Kallar and Peppara Podiyakkala, wild elephant attacks have occurred multiple times in the last six months.

Crop destruction is common in most tribal areas, including Aranakuzhi, Manali, Mangala, and Kaleekkal. Herds of wild elephants regularly descend and linger on the Ponmudi-Bonacaud route. Incidents of big cats killing and eating domestic animals have also been reported.

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Wild buffaloes and wild boars carry out attacks not only on the forest fringes but also in populated areas. Last year, bear attacks were reported in two locations. Monkey menace, including in the Kallar region, is also a problem. Monkeys are known to enter homes and destroy everything.

In several areas of Vithura Panchayat, including Podiyakkala, Kuttappara, Pachaveedu, Orupara, Chembikkunnu, Allathara, Thalathuthakavu, Murikkinkala, Vengathara, Manithooki, Thacharukala, Valiyakaala, Chemmaankala, Kallupara, Mottamoodu, Konganmarathumoodu, Narakathinkaala, Aravallakarikkakam, Sasthampara, Kallupara, and Cherumanali, wild animal nuisance is a constant occurrence.

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The allegation that effective preventive measures are not being adopted against wild animal menace is strong. Many in the forest-fringe areas still resort to makeshift methods, including banging utensils and bursting firecrackers. There is also a practice of hanging bottles close together and using the sound they make to scare away wild animals. The demand is for a permanent solution to the problem.