Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season and ordered immediate corrective measures after finding unhygienic conditions at a toilet block in Pampa.

Satheesan held a review meeting at Nilakkal before proceeding to Pampa, where another meeting was held at the Sree Rama Saketha auditorium with ministers, MPs, MLAs and department heads. The discussions focused on pilgrim facilities, crowd management, road safety, waste disposal and the readiness of various departments.

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Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan, Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, Travancore Devaswom Board president A Jayakumar, Pathanamthitta District Collector A Nizamudheen A, Ranni MLA Pazhakulam Madhu, heads of various departments and public representatives accompanied the chief minister.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Satheesan said the visit was intended to assess the progress of preparations and ensure that all departments were ready for the pilgrimage season.

"All arrangements related to temple rituals and prasadam are under the control of the Devaswom Board. Its president has assured us that there will be no shortage of prasadam or other facilities at the temple," he said.

The police, Fire and Rescue Services and other departments had assessed their requirements in coordination with the Devaswom Board. Steps were also being taken to complete pending repair works before the season, he said.

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Satheesan said work to improve facilities at Sabarimala and other connected pilgrimage centres would begin after the current season.

"I have already declared in my budget that Tirupati model arrangements should be made in Sabarimala. So after this season, we are going to start that work. Sabarimala will be the number-one pilgrim centre in India," he said.

Nilakkal shelter to accommodate 6,000 pilgrims

The chief minister said a shelter at Nilakkal would be used to accommodate around 6,000 pilgrims if the crowd at Pampa increased. Entry and exit would be regulated to manage the flow of devotees.

Waste management remained a major challenge, particularly as discarded clothes continued to accumulate in the Pampa River even after being removed.

"We are taking steps to ensure that the river is not polluted," Satheesan said.

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The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would deploy 461 buses for the pilgrimage season, including services for tours covering various temples.

"The KSRTC is providing 461 buses this time. Facilities are also being arranged for temple-centred tour services," he said.

The Motor Vehicles Department would conduct inspections and take measures to reduce road accidents. Improvements to dangerous bends and other road safety measures were also being undertaken.

Hospitals, security and road safety

The Health Department had been instructed to ensure adequate facilities at hospitals in Pathanamthitta, Konni, Chengannur, Erumeli and Kottayam, besides those serving the Sabarimala area.

"We are integrating the work of all departments and implementing the necessary measures. We expect to ensure that the pilgrimage season proceeds smoothly," Satheesan said.

He and Muraleedharan were scheduled to reach Sannidhanam, the temple complex, around 4 pm to assess the arrangements. The chief minister was expected to visit the temple around 5 pm, officials said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala told reporters in Alappuzha that security arrangements at Sabarimala would be strengthened this year. A review meeting on security was being held under the chief minister's leadership. The police would convene a special meeting before the Mandalam season to bring together the personnel concerned and issue instructions, he said.

The Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple will open on November 16 for the 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage season.