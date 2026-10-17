KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation on Friday marked the 90th anniversary of Mampazham, one of the most celebrated works by poet Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon. Mayor V K Minimol inaugurated the event, while Deputy Mayor V R Sudheer presided. Addressing the gathering, the mayor said the poem, which portrays a mother’s love, continued to touch the hearts of Malayalis across generations.

Standing committee chairpersons Shakritha Suresh Babu, P M Naseema, Jismi Gerald and Antony Painuthura, councillor M G Aristotel and C-HED director Dr Rajan were among those who spoke. A poetry recitation competition was held in junior and senior categories as part of the celebrations.

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In the junior category, Pranav Praveen and Sanvi Ranjith, both from Saraswathi Vidyanikethan, Elamakkara, secured the first and second places, respectively. Advait Ashwin of Toc-H Public School, Vyttila, came third.

In the senior category, P Abhinav Shankar of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara, won first place. Gauri Avinash Kunnath of Saraswathi Vidyanikethan, Elamakkara, came second, while V P Sreelakshmi of Toc-H Public School, Vyttila, secured third place.