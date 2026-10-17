Thiruvananthapuram: Sports Minister O J Janeesh has rejected the Kerala Sports Council secretary’s report on sports kits left to rot in a warehouse and ordered a detailed probe into alleged irregularities.

Replying in the Assembly, Janeesh said the Finance Inspection Wing was conducting a detailed inquiry after detecting several irregularities. He was responding to queries raised by Jyothikumar Chamakkala, Manoj Muthedan, V P Sajeendran and Sumesh Achuthan.

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The action follows a Malayala Manorama report published on July 19 highlighting financial irregularities in PYKA, a discontinued Central scheme for rural sports development.

Sports equipment and kits worth lakhs of rupees, procured during the previous government’s tenure, were found abandoned in a warehouse near the Central Stadium.

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Vigilance inspections at the Kerala Sports Council headquarters and its 14 district offices last month also uncovered several irregularities, which are now being examined in detail, the Minister said.