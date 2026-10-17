Palakkad: Construction work has commenced on a new access road leading to the Stadium Bus Terminal. The new stretch is being laid adjacent to the existing road connecting the IMA Junction–Stadium Bypass to the bus station. Palakkad Municipal Chairman P Smithesh stated that the roadwork is being carried out in preparation for the terminal’s scheduled opening next month.

Once the terminal is commissioned, traffic flow for buses entering and exiting the premises will be reorganised. Buses will enter through the newly built lane to the left of the current entrance, while the existing entry point will be repurposed as the dedicated exit route.

The construction of Palakkad Stadium Bus Terminal in the last phase. Photo: Special arrangement

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Bus Parking on Eastern Side to be Discontinued

Currently, buses are being parked along the eastern edge of the stadium stand. However, this stretch is not an official part of the bus station; it belongs to the proposed Stadium Stand–Kalvakkulam Bypass. When that bypass project stalled halfway, the vacant roadway began being used as an ad-hoc parking area.

Once the new bus terminal becomes fully operational, parking along this stretch will be completely prohibited. Meanwhile, municipal authorities are actively working to revive and resume construction of the Stadium Stand–Kalvakkulam Bypass.

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Terminal in Final Stretch

Roughly 90% of the civil works for the bus terminal adjacent to the stadium stand have been completed, with only the final finishing touches pending.

The Palakkad Municipality launched the project in 2019 under the AMRUT scheme at an estimated cost of ₹3.19 crore. While the construction faced substantial delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and various technical hurdles, these setbacks have been cleared, and the facility is now poised for completion.