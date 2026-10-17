Thiruvalla: In July, the road was riddled with craters; authorities filled them with crushed stones. By August, it was battered again, prompting a quick fix with concrete mix. Come October, the road has once more crumbled into shambles. Despite being repaired twice, the stretch was completely ruined in less than two months.

The trouble spot in question is the Ramanchira section, where the Thiruvalla Bypass converges with the MC Road. Around ₹1 lakh has been poured into patchwork so far, but with the money virtually washed down the drain, commuters continue to bear the brunt of offical apathy.

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The road surface has completely broken apart, leaving loose gravel scattered across it. Near the traffic signal where vehicles exiting the bypass turn toward Kottayam, the tar has worn away completely, leaving a dangerous stretch of loose stones.

Although repairs were carried out following the urgent intervention of the local MLA, a single downpour was enough to undo the work and bring things right back to square one. As a result, Ramanchira Junction has turned into a chronic accident blackspot.

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Locals allege that the repair work was thoroughly substandard from the outset.

Traffic conditions have made the situation more dangerous. Motorists travelling from Chengannur via the Thiruvalla Bypass must cross six traffic signals before joining MC Road at Ramanchira. After waiting in long queues at these signals, frustrated drivers tend to speed up as soon as the lights turn green. The danger is greater because the Ramanchira signal is at the bottom of a steep slope from the bypass.

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To make matters worse, the interlocking paving blocks on the stretch leading from the MC Road signal toward Thiruvalla town have also come loose. Stopgap measures here have proved equally futile. Fed up with recurring cosmetic fixes, commuters are demanding proper, durable resurfacing to make this hazardous junction genuinely motorable and safe.