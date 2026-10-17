Nedumbassery: Anganwadi No. 91 in Ward 12 of Aluva Thuruthe, ,which has been operating in rented buildings for the past 21 years, is finally stepping into a home of its own, a brand-new, modern two-storey facility.

Established in 2000, the childcare centre never had a dedicated plot of land or building. Over the decades, it was forced to constantly shuffle between various rented premises across the ward, even functioning out of the Thuruthe KYLP School for about five years.

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Securing a permanent address for the Anganwadi had been the long-cherished dream of Jaya, its devoted frontline worker. Her mission gained vital momentum thanks to Nahas Kalappurayil, the ward member during the 2020–25 term, who took up the cause in earnest.

Through Nahas’s persistent efforts, the Dileep Amrutha Vellodi Foundation was brought on board. Stepping in generously, the foundation purchased the land and funded the construction of the new building.The new high-tech Anganwadi was inaugurated by Minister Roji M. John.