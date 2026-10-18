"I moved to Canada for work when I was young, and my family grew up there. Eventually, my children moved to other countries for their careers. My plan for retirement was to return to Kerala and live peacefully. However, having lived away for so long, I had few friends left in my hometown, and the cost of care homes abroad was prohibitive. That is how I decided to choose an assisted living facility in Kerala," recalls a former NRI businessman who recently relocated back home.

His story reflects a growing trend across Kerala, where senior-friendly assisted living apartments and villa projects are fast gaining traction. The model works on a membership basis, where retirees pay a designated fee depending on the facility size and duration of stay, with most opting for lifelong memberships. Couples can live together in spaces specifically designed with accessibility features such as wheelchair access, lifts, and ramps.

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To ensure quick medical assistance, most of these housing developments are located in close proximity to multispecialty hospitals. They also place a strong emphasis on social well-being, hosting regular recreational activities, cultural events, and interactive meetings designed to help residents forge new friendships and foster a sense of community. Major hubs for these projects currently include Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram.

How assisted living differs from standard apartments

While built around the broader concept of community living, assisted living is vastly different from buying a regular apartment. These facilities offer dedicated assistance for age-related conditions, including specialized care for residents dealing with Alzheimer's and dementia. Currently, two major demographics are driving the demand for such facilities: returning Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) and local retirees with good pensions whose children are settled abroad.

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Many modern facilities come fully equipped with lifestyle amenities such as yoga decks, fitness centres, zumba studios, and swimming pools. Financially, the initial outlay is generally lower than purchasing a traditional flat. Residents pay an upfront membership fee alongside a monthly maintenance charge covering electricity, water, and upkeep. Crucially, the initial deposit is refunded to the resident's family after their passing.

According to Binoy Thomas, President of the National Real Estate Development Council, the sector is poised for exponential expansion. He estimates that nearly 200,000 individuals in Kerala will transition into assisted living facilities over the next 15 years.