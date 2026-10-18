Fisheries scientist and academician Dr Prof. B. Madhusoodana Kurup, founding vice-chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), passed away at the age of 71.

The cremation will be held at 4 pm on Sunday at his residence, Jeyam (House No. 63), Paruthichuvadu, Nettoor, Kochi.

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Dr Kurup completed his postdoctoral studies at Wageningen University in the Netherlands. He also served as vice-chancellor of Shri Venkateshwara University in Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh, and as Director and professor at the School of Industrial Fisheries, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). He also served as an adviser to the Kerala Fisheries Minister.

His other key positions included Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture under the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Chairman of the Research Advisory Committee of ICAR–Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture in Chennai, and member of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority. He also served as adjunct faculty at CUSAT.

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Kurup made significant contributions to fisheries education, scientific research and aquaculture.

He is survived by his wife, Dr Jayasree Madhu; son Rakesh M Kurup, associated with Infopark, Kochi; and daughter Dr Reshma Rajeev, a medical officer with the Health Services Department.

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His daughter-in-law, Jayalakshmi S, is a media coordinator with the Anna–Kitex Group. His son-in-law, Dr R Rajeev, is a senior consultant neurosurgeon at Mar Sleeva MediCity, Pala.