Pathanamthitta: The Pathanamthitta Municipality is moving ahead with steps to demolish and clear out the sheds and temporary structures erected by a private party for a trade fair at the Sabarimala transit camp (Edathavalam) on Mylapra Road.

As part of the clearance drive, an auction notice has already been served. Municipal Chairperson Sindhu Anil stated that demolition proceedings will get underway after the 22nd.

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The fair was initially granted permission to run from March 10 to May 10 this year, but was later extended until July following a request by the organizer. The total rent for the 138-day occupancy was assessed at ₹11.38 lakh.

In a recent council meeting, the Municipal Secretary revealed that after accounting for the initial advance, an outstanding amount of ₹9.38 lakh is yet to be recovered. The proceeds from auctioning the dismantled materials will be adjusted against these rental dues, and the municipality is reviewing legal options to recover the remaining balance.

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The prolonged delay in clearing the civic body’s transit facility has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, which pointed out that it is hampering crucial groundwork for the upcoming Mandala pilgrimage season.

In response, the Chairperson maintained that the fair had been sanctioned with the council’s formal approval, while municipal authorities assured that preparations for the pilgrimage season would be given top priority and completed well in time.