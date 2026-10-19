Meloor: The long, dreary hours spent staring out from the veranda are finally over. In a heartfelt gesture to bring a splash of colour to a life shadowed by chronic illness, well-wishers have gifted Baiju a television set, complete with an active cable connection. Now, movies, news, and entertainment programs will help him pass the long days ahead.

Baiju (50), son of the late Vijayan of Kolladikkal, Adichili Thandyekkunnu, has been homebound and unable to work for the past ten years due to cerebral atrophy and related neurological disorders.

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As Baiju gradually lost the ability to carry out even the simplest daily tasks without assistance, his mother, Valsala, was forced to step away from her work under the rural employment guarantee scheme (MGNREGS) to become his full-time caregiver.

Baiju’s medication alone costs around ₹4,000 every month, an expense this struggling household has managed to meet solely through the generosity of local residents.

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Though he cannot walk unassisted and struggles with speech, Baiju’s mind remains sharp, and he fully comprehends everything happening around him. Recognising his isolation, local residents Sindhu Raghu and Shini Sajeev took the initiative to mobilise a community goodwill group and presented the mother and son with a 32-inch television to brighten their days. Mother Valsala can be reached at 9061330671.