Malappuram: More than a year and a half after the Tree Committee approved the removal of a dangerously leaning cheeni tree, the Public Works Department (PWD) has not taken any action yet. The tree, located near the Kiyalpadi bus stop on Vengara Road in Ward 34 of Malappuram Municipality, poses a risk to residents and commuters. The Tree Committee decided to remove it on November 14, 2024, and informed the PWD Roads Division.

Standing right in front of the bus shelter, the massive tree has roots that are almost entirely exposed above the soil. These invasive surface roots have burrowed into the adjoining waiting shed, severely cracking its floor and walls and leaving the structure on the verge of collapse. Fearing that the shelter could cave in at any moment, commuters are terrified to step inside. Given the compromised root system, residents worry that a single spell of strong winds could bring the giant tree crashing to the ground.

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The Tree Committee’s formal letter to the PWD Roads wing is not the only directive gathering dust. Last September, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by the District Collector, had also placed this tree on its priority list of hazardous trees requiring emergency removal. Yet, the PWD has taken no steps to fell it.

In contrast, the municipality has removed dangerous trees and branches under its jurisdiction in recent months. Since this tree falls under the PWD Roads Division, its removal is the department's responsibility.

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Residents, who have been concerned about the danger for more than a year and a half, are questioning why the tree has not been removed despite repeated warnings. They are urging the authorities to act before an accident occurs.