Thrissur: Kerala is intensifying its crackdown on illegal spas following complaints of sexual exploitation, with the government considering legislation to regulate the sector, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said.

Addressing the media in Thrissur, Chennithala said police were conducting raids across the state as part of ‘Operation Spa’ and warned that establishments operating without valid licences or in violation of the law would be shut down.

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He said several spas functioned under the Shops and Establishments Act without adequate regulatory oversight. Complaints alleged that women from Kerala and other states were being brought to the state and exploited while working at these establishments. He added that there were also allegations of customers being cheated and families being exploited.

Chennithala called for stringent legal action against those running illegal establishments but cautioned against treating all spas alike, noting that some operated legitimately. He stressed the need for a systematic regulatory framework to curb exploitation and ensure compliance with the law.