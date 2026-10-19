Kozhikode: The Muslim Coordination Committee, convened by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Monday, has accused the Centre of backing anti-democratic actions, including alleged manipulation of electoral rolls, and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The meeting alleged that 13 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls and described the exercise as an unprecedented assault on democracy. It demanded an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Kumar’s resignation, saying his continuation in office was a matter of national embarrassment.

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The committee expressed solidarity with protests being held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and elsewhere in the country against the exercise. It called for sustained, peaceful democratic agitation against the Union government’s alleged attempts to undermine the Constitution and democratic institutions.

The meeting also demanded the withdrawal of amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), alleging that the changes would undermine the freedom of voluntary organisations engaged in social service and charitable activities.

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The committee said the amendments amounted to an encroachment on the autonomy of voluntary organisations and would threaten not just any particular religious community but all organisations involved in voluntary service. It urged democratic forces committed to protecting the Constitution to oppose the changes.

Alleging that the Centre intended to gain control over the assets of voluntary organisations and impose unnecessary restrictions on their functioning, the meeting decided to bring its concerns to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). It said the JPC should be made aware of the need to protect the autonomy of NGOs, charitable organisations, and educational and religious institutions.

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AP Sunni faction boycotts meeting

When almost all major Muslim organisations, including the EK faction of Samastha and different Mujahid factions, attended the meeting, the AP faction of Sunnis boycotted the Muslim organisations’ meeting, reportedly in protest against the denial of representation to a Sunni organisation in the Kerala State Waqf Board when it was reconstituted the previous day.