Thiruvananthapuram: The state government will introduce the Siddharthan Anti-Ragging Bill in the next session of the Kerala Assembly, proposing tougher penalties, tighter campus monitoring and a state-level commission to curb ragging. The Bill's introduction has been deferred as only a few days remain in the current session.

The draft Bill was prepared by a committee comprising the vice-chairman of the Kerala State Higher Education Council, the Home Secretary, the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner, a social activist, a student representative and an IT expert.

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Key anti-ragging measures proposed

Monitoring: The draft proposes designating the first 60 days after admission as the ‘Safe Start’ period, during which students will receive necessary protection and support. Students can be divided into small groups under teacher supervision, with cultural programmes organised for them during this period. Programmes involving senior students will be held under teacher supervision and recorded on video. A first-year student will also be included in the campus anti-ragging monitoring committee.

Stricter penalties: The Bill incorporates provisions from the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. The fine for ragging will be increased from the existing ₹10,000 to ₹2 lakh, in addition to imprisonment of up to two years for those found guilty. Measures such as barring students from attending classes will be decided under UGC regulations.

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State-level commission: Besides anti-ragging committees at the university and college levels, squads will be formed to visit colleges and hostels. The draft also proposes setting up a state-level anti-ragging commission.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the government was bringing forward a comprehensive law to prevent ragging in the wake of Siddharthan’s death. “The existing law will be amended, and we are examining measures such as increasing the term of imprisonment. Similar laws in other states will also be studied,” he said.

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App in Siddharthan’s name

The Bill and a mobile application are being developed in the name of J S Siddharthan, the student who died by suicide following ragging at the Pookode Veterinary College in Wayanad. The app will be called the ‘Siddharth Student Welfare App’.

It will allow students to lodge complaints without compromising their privacy and bring their grievances to the attention of the authorities.