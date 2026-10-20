The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thundershowers across Kerala until October 25 due to a low-pressure area over the southwest Arabian Sea and an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 9.6 km above mean sea level.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely until October 23.

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A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam on Tuesday, warning of heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm within 24 hours.

Yellow alerts in districts

October 21: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

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October 22: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

October 23: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

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Squally weather, with winds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph, is also likely along and off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep until October 23. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea during this period.

Heavy rain may cause poor visibility, waterlogging, traffic disruptions, tree falls, damage to power infrastructure and kutcha houses, and damage to standing crops and vegetables. Landslides and mudslides are also possible. Lightning poses a risk to people and cattle in open areas.

The IMD has advised the public to follow traffic advisories, avoid vulnerable structures, take shelter during thunderstorms and lightning, and support vegetable pandals where necessary.