Thiruvananthapuram: Restricting the sale of Horti wine to Kerala State Beverages Corporation and Consumerfed outlets and advancing bar closing time from midnight to 11 pm are among the key measures proposed in the UDF government's liquor policy.

The policy will also provide for stringent action against the manufacture of spurious toddy, given Excise Department data showing that sales exceed production. A decision on allowing the sale of low-alcohol beverages such as Bacardi Breezer, however, will be taken only after discussions within the UDF.

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Excise Minister M Liju said the liquor policy would be announced in November and would differ from that of the previous LDF government. “Discussions are under way with the government as well as the UDF leadership,” he said.

The move to extend bar operating hours till midnight has already drawn strong opposition from employees, who say the longer shifts leave them with little time to spend with their families. It was the previous LDF government that had extended the bar operating hours until midnight towards the end of its tenure. Though the UDF had initially criticised the decision, the coalition gradually softened its opposition.

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The Beverages Corporation outlets currently operate from 10 am to 9 pm. CITU and BMS have demanded that the closing time be advanced to 8 pm. INTUC, which has also called for shorter operating hours, has not specified a preferred closing time. The ban on liquor sales on the first day of every month is also likely to continue.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department has begun examining files following the minister's directive for a detailed inquiry into the decision to issue licences to shops to sell Horti wine.

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In an explanation submitted to the minister soon after taking charge, Excise Commissioner Seeram Sambasiva Rao said he had been misled into taking the decision and pointed to lapses by Deputy Commissioner C K Anilkumar.

Taking the explanation into account, the government decided against initiating action against the commissioner. Though Anilkumar has been transferred, the government has ruled out further action against him, apprehending that disciplinary proceedings could suffer a legal setback as he had acted in accordance with the rules.