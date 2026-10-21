The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for 10 districts in Kerala as a low-pressure area over the southwest Arabian Sea continues to bring rainfall to the state.

The yellow alert is in place in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts. No alerts have been issued for the remaining districts.

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Rainy weather is expected to continue in the state, with rain and thundershowers forecast until October 26. The IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall until October 24, with the heavy rainfall warning extending until October 26. A warning for fishermen will also be in place on October 22 and 23, during which they have been advised not to venture into the sea.

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, are very likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala and Lakshadweep from October 20 to 24, 2026,” the IMD said.

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On Thursday, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts will be under a yellow alert. On Friday, the alert will be in place in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts. All districts in the state will be under a yellow alert on Saturday.

In view of the changing weather conditions, the IMD has warned that intense spells of rainfall could reduce visibility and cause traffic congestion. Waterlogging, uprooted trees and broken branches could also increase travel time.

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Power disruptions may occur due to damage caused by uprooted trees. The IMD has also warned of possible damage to kutcha houses and huts, standing crops and vegetables. Lightning strikes in open areas could cause injuries to people and cattle. The department has also cautioned against the possibility of landslides, mudslides and landslips.

The IMD has advised the public to follow traffic advisories, stay away from vulnerable structures and take shelter during thunderstorms and lightning. It has also urged people to stay updated on the latest weather warnings.