Two police officers sustained stab wounds in Kochi while attempting to break up a violent altercation between a local gang and private bus staff in Vypin. The injured officers have been identified as Sub Inspector Jithin and Constable Ragesh, both attached to the Njarakkal police station.

The assault was reportedly led by a gang leader named Munna, an accused in a murder case. According to officials, the incident unfolded when Munna and his associates unleashed an unprovoked attack on a private bus driver. Upon receiving the news, a team from the Njarakkal police station arrived at the scene to restore order.

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As the officers attempted to apprehend the assailants and protect the bus crew, the gang turned on them, stabbing both SI Jithin and Constable Ragesh. The injured officers were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Jithin had assumed charge at the Njarakkal police station just a day before the incident. Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to track down Munna and his gang members involved in the attack.