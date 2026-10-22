Pathanamthitta: Minister Shibu Baby John stated that there was an excellent response to the 'Workation' scheme launched centered around Gavi as part of the Forest department's nature-aligned initiatives. He was responding after visiting the operations of the government's pilot project, opened near the KFDC's Gavi Green Mansion.

The objective of schemes like 'Workation' was to give priority to tourism activities by bringing about a comprehensive change in the operations of the KFDC. Those in the IT sector could stay here and work. Gavi is a pristine forest area, the Minister said, also mentioning that the scheme would soon be started in Suryanelli and Wagamon as well.

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The state-level inauguration of the scheme was performed last month in Thiruvananthapuram by Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan.

Actor Kunchacko Boban also arrived along with the Minister to witness the activities at the Workation. He said projects like these were a humble beginning toward bringing humans and nature together.

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It was through the movie 'Ordinary', starring Kunchacko Boban 15 years ago with Gavi as its backdrop, that Gavi gained public attention. K. U. Jenish Kumar MLA, Additional PCCF Pramod G. Krishnan, CCF P. P. Pramod, and KFDC MD Raju K. Francis were also present.