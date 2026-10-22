Om Prakash Mathur will be sworn in as the 29th Governor of Kerala on Friday. High Court Chief Justice Soumen Sen will administer the oath during a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan auditorium by 12 noon.

Mathur, who was serving as Sikkim Governor, hails from Bali in Rajasthan’s Pali district. A graduate of Rajasthan University, he entered public life as an RSS pracharak. He later served as the BJP’s national general secretary in charge of Gujarat and as a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

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Mathur succeeds Rajendra Arlekar, who has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu. Arlekar will leave Lok Bhavan on Thursday after meeting Mathur. Lok Bhavan staff bade him farewell on Wednesday, while State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar and others also called on him during the day.

The state government will accord Arlekar an official farewell on Thursday. Interestingly, it had not offered a farewell for his predecessor, Arif Mohammed Khan.

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Argentina case: New Governor to take the call

Meanwhile, the outgoing Governor has left undecided a file seeking permission to register a case against former minister V Abdurahiman over alleged irregularities linked to a proposed visit by the Argentina football team to Kerala. The incoming Governor will now decide on the matter.