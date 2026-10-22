Palakkad: A mother and her son were injured after a stockpile of illegal explosives stored at their residence exploded in Kadambur, Ottapalam, on Thursday morning. The blast ripped apart their home and damaged a neighbouring house as well.

The injured were identified as Janaki, 60, and her son Sajesh, 45, natives of Manikyampara. According to Ottapalam police, both are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

An FIR has been registered against the duo on charges of storing explosives illegally. "As they are currently undergoing treatment, proceedings to take them into custody will begin only after the doctor's approval," an officer told Onmanorama.

The case has been registered under Section 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 9(B)(1)(b) of the Explosives Act, 1884. According to the FIR, the duo allegedly stored and handled explosives recklessly, without taking adequate safety precautions, resulting in the blast. The duo was booked in a case in 2024 too for storing illegal explosives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadambur ward member Vijitha A said the mother and son appeared to earn their livelihood by raising and selling cattle. "The mother is a tuberculosis patient, and her husband passed away years ago," she told Onmanorama.

The blast destroyed the entire house, while around 20 glass panes in the neighbouring house were damaged, Vijitha said. Police personnel who reached the spot recovered additional explosives, she added.