Thrissur: The Thiruvambady Devaswom has on Thursday rejected the Crime Branch report on the disruption of Thrissur Pooram, with Devaswom secretary K Girish Kumar alleging that it distorted facts and portrayed the innocent as guilty.

Girish Kumar said the Devaswom would meet Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan in person to raise its concerns. He added that Muraleedharan was also among those affected by the Pooram disruption.

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The Devaswom has demanded a comprehensive reinvestigation into the incident and decided to pursue further legal action after meeting the Chief Minister and the Home Minister.

The report was forwarded to the Home Department seeking permission to file a chargesheet against eight office-bearers of the Devaswom. The police are considering charges, including criminal conspiracy and incitement to riot, against them, according to a Malayala Manorama report.

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Although allegations were raised regarding the role of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in the Pooram disruption, the Crime Branch report makes no mention of him.

Meanwhile, Muraleedharan said in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday that no one would be able to save Ajith Kumar in connection with the Pooram disruption, regardless of who tried to intervene.

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In October 2024, then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered an investigation into the incident. VD Satheesan, who was then the Leader of the Opposition, and the CPI had alleged that Ajith Kumar had conspired with the RSS to disrupt the Pooram.

The report, prepared by a Special Investigation Team led by DIG Thomson Jose, was submitted to Crime Branch ADGP H Venkitesh in February and subsequently forwarded to the government through the DGP.

Further police action had stalled after the election notification was issued shortly after the report was prepared in February.

Former DGP Darvesh Saheb had also submitted a report to the previous government, pointing out lapses by Ajith Kumar in the discharge of his official duties. However, no further action was taken, according to the Malayala Manorama report.

Against this backdrop, the DIG-led team prepared a report highlighting lapses on the part of Thiruvambady Devaswom. The report found that the Devaswom had failed to follow decisions taken at review meetings chaired by the District Collector and the Police Commissioner on the day of the Pooram. It also noted that the Devaswom's unilateral decisions had led to confusion and disputes.